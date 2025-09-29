Fed’s Hammack: Inflation seen above target until 2028, restrictive policy needed

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said today she remains concerned about inflation, which she described as still too high across headline, core, and especially services. In a CNBC interview, She reminded that the Fed has missed its 2% mandate for over four years, a persistence that continues to weigh heavily on her outlook.

By contrast, Hammack described the labor market as “reasonably healthy” and broadly balanced, reducing the urgency for further cuts. She warned that inflation may not return to 2% until late 2027 or even early 2028.

Balancing the Fed’s dual mandate, Hammack argued the central bank must maintain a “restrictive stance of policy so that we can get inflation back down to our goal”