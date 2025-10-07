Tue, Oct 07, 2025 @ 08:13 GMT
Fed's Schmid warns inflation broadening, despite muted tariff effects

By ActionForex.com

At an event overnight, Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid warned that price increases have become “more widespread”, with 80% of inflation categories rising, compared with 70% earlier this year. He called the trend “worrying,” indicating that underlying inflation pressures remain entrenched.

Schmid said he sees a “relatively muted effect” from tariffs on inflation, but viewed that as a signal that monetary policy is well positioned, not as evidence to justify “aggressively lowering” rates.

He added that the Fed faces difficult trade-offs between its dual mandates but insisted it “must maintain its credibility on inflation”.

