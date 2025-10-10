Fri, Oct 10, 2025 @ 16:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS UoM consumer sentiment ticks down to 55.0, inflation expectations remain stubbornly...

US UoM consumer sentiment ticks down to 55.0, inflation expectations remain stubbornly high

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US consumer sentiment softened slightly in October, with the University of Michigan index slipping marginally from 55.1 to 55.0, in line with expectations. The details painted a mixed picture—Current Economic Conditions improved to 61.0 from 60.4, while the Expectations Index edged lower to 51.2 from 51.7.

The survey showed that improvements in current personal finances and year-ahead business conditions were offset by a deterioration in future personal finance expectations and current buying conditions for durable goods. That combination points to a fragile confidence backdrop, as households continue to wrestle with elevated prices and high borrowing costs, even amid a resilient job market.

On inflation, expectations remain uncomfortably high. Year-ahead inflation eased slightly from 4.7% to 4.6%, while long-run expectations were unchanged at 3.7%, both well above the Fed’s 2% target.

Full US UoM consumer sentiment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.