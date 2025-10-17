Fri, Oct 17, 2025 @ 14:01 GMT
BoJ’s Uchida: Further hikes if outlook holds

BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said in a speech on today that the central bank remains prepared to raise interest rates further if its current projections for growth and inflation are realized. He emphasized that the BoJ will “judge without any pre-conception” while monitoring both domestic and global conditions.

Uchida highlighted rising uncertainty surrounding overseas economies, particularly due to shifting trade policies that could influence Japan’s external demand and price trends. “It’s necessary to closely monitor how these developments may affect financial and foreign exchange markets, as well as Japan’s economy and prices,” he said.

