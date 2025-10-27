Bitcoin tests 116k resistance as risk-on rally builds in Asia

Bitcoin advanced notably today as risk appetite surged across Asia, with equity benchmarks in Japan and South Korea hitting historic milestones. Nikkei 225 jumped more than 2%, breaking above the 50,000 mark for the first time, while South Korea’s KOSPI surged 2.1% to cross 4,000. The broad rally reflected optimism that U.S.–China trade negotiations are progressing toward an extension of the tariff truce, fueling a powerful risk-on tone across regional assets.

Improving sentiment spilled over into digital markets, with Bitcoin rising in tandem with equities and commodities. Traders appear to be rotating back into higher-risk assets amid easing geopolitical tensions and steady global liquidity.

Technically, immediate focus is now on 116,074 resistance. Firm break above that level would confirm that the entire pullback from 126,289 represents only a consolidation to the five-wave rally from 74,373, rather than a larger scale correction. In that case, another rally toward 126,289 would be favored, though that prior high could still act as a cap within the range. Even if the consolidation extends with another downleg, the downside should remain contained above 101,896.

Conversely, rejection by 116,074 would undermine the range-bound view and raise the risk of a deeper slide below 101,896. While such a move would likely remain a correction, it would signal that the selling momentum has yet to fully exhaust.