Fri, Nov 07, 2025 @ 06:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed’s Hammack: Policy barely restrictive, inflation still too high

Fed’s Hammack: Policy barely restrictive, inflation still too high

Action Forex
By Action Forex

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack struck a notably hawkish tone overnight, warning that monetary policy remains only “barely restrictive” after last week’s rate cut. She remains concerned about high inflation and believes policy should continue “leaning against it.” She reiterated her opposition to the Fed’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by 25bps to 3.75%–4.00%.

Hammack said policy should stay “mildly restrictive” to ensure inflation returns to the 2% objective in a “timely fashion” while minimizing risks to employment. She forecast inflation to end the year near 3%, remaining elevated through 2026 before gradually easing back toward target.

On the labor front, Hammack said she does not assign high odds to a downturn, though subdued hiring may point to “more fragility”.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Disclaimer: The broker listings provided on ActionForex.com are for informational and comparison purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

We strive to ensure the accuracy of broker information including licenses, trading conditions, and contact details; however, data may change without notice.

ActionForex.com may receive compensation from brokers through advertising and affiliate partnership.

Always verify the latest details directly with the broker before opening an account.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.