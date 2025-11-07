Fri, Nov 07, 2025 @ 19:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsCanada employment surges 66.6k in October, driven by part-time work

Canada employment surges 66.6k in October, driven by part-time work

Action Forex
By Action Forex

Canada’s labor market surprised to the upside once again in October, as employment jumped by 66.6k, far exceeding expectations of -4k decline. The robust increase followed an already strong 60.4k rise in September, signaling that continuous hiring momentum. Unemployment rate slipped from 7.1% to 6.9%, beating forecasts for 7.2%, while employment rate edged up from 60.6% to 60.8%.

However, the composition of the October gains was less encouraging. The headline strength was largely driven by part-time positions, which rose by 85k, while full-time employment contracted. On a more positive note, private-sector jobs increased by 73k, marking the first rise since June,.

Wage data also showed mild upward pressure, with average hourly pay up 3.5% yoy, accelerating from 3.3% yoy in September.

Full Canada’s employment release here.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Disclaimer: The broker listings provided on ActionForex.com are for informational and comparison purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

We strive to ensure the accuracy of broker information including licenses, trading conditions, and contact details; however, data may change without notice.

ActionForex.com may receive compensation from brokers through advertising and affiliate partnership.

Always verify the latest details directly with the broker before opening an account.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.