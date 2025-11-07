Fri, Nov 07, 2025 @ 19:48 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsU.S. UoM consumer sentiment slides to 50.3 as shutdown worries weigh

U.S. UoM consumer sentiment slides to 50.3 as shutdown worries weigh

Action Forex
By Action Forex

U.S. consumer confidence weakened sharply in November as the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 50.3, down from 53.6 and below expectations of 53.2. Both key subcomponents declined: the Current Economic Conditions Index plunged to 52.3 from 58.6. Expectations Index slipped to 49.0 from 50.3, reflecting broad concern about the economic outlook.

The survey noted that sentiment deteriorated amid growing anxiety over the federal government shutdown, which has now stretched beyond a month.

Inflation expectations also ticked higher, with the one-year outlook rising to 4.7% from 4.6% in October.

Full US UoM sentiment release here.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Disclaimer: The broker listings provided on ActionForex.com are for informational and comparison purposes only and do not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to trade.

We strive to ensure the accuracy of broker information including licenses, trading conditions, and contact details; however, data may change without notice.

ActionForex.com may receive compensation from brokers through advertising and affiliate partnership.

Always verify the latest details directly with the broker before opening an account.

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.