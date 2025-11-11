Tue, Nov 11, 2025 @ 16:51 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsGerman ZEW falls to 38.5, but Eurozone improves

German ZEW falls to 38.5, but Eurozone improves

Action Forex
By Action Forex

Investor confidence in Germany softened slightly in November, signaling continued caution about Europe’s largest economy despite signs of broader regional improvement. German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index slipped to 38.5 from 39.3, missing expectations of 42.5. Current Situation Index improved modestly from -80.0 to -78.7.

In contrast, Eurozone-wide ZEW Sentiment Index rose to 25.0 from 22.7, beating forecasts of 23.5. Current Situation Index improved to -27.3, up 4.5 points.

ZEW President Achim Wambach noted that while sentiment remains broadly stable, investors’ trust in Germany’s economic policy response has weakened. He said the government’s investment initiatives may deliver short-term stimulus, but “structural problems continue to exist”.

Full German ZEW release here.

Action Forex
Action Forex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.