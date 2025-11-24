German Ifo falls to 88.1, firms see little prospect of near-term rebound

Germany’s business mood softened in November as the Ifo Business Climate Index edged down to 88.1 from 88.4, missing expectations of 88.5. The decline was driven mainly by weaker expectations, which dropped from 91.6 to 90.6. Assessment of current conditions improved slightly from 85.3 to 85.6.

Sector details remained broadly negative. Manufacturing slipped further from -12.1 to -12.5, reflecting sustained weakness in global demand and the lingering impact of U.S. tariff. Services eased from 2.9 to 2.6, hinting at a moderation in domestic resilience. Trade deteriorated from -20.4 to -21.4 and construction fell from -14.4 to -15.7. Together, these readings signal a still-fragile backdrop with limited catalysts for improvement heading into year-end.

Ifo noted that sentiment among German firms has deteriorated as companies grow more pessimistic about the medium-term outlook. While current conditions improved slightly, businesses “have little faith that a recovery is coming anytime soon.”

Full Germany’s Ifo release here.