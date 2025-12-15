Eurozone industrial production rises 0.8% mom in October, beats expectations on broad-based gains

Eurozone industrial production delivered a modest upside surprise in October, rising 0.8% mom and beating expectations for a 0.7% increase.

The gains in the Eurozone were broad-based across sectors. Output of energy rose 1.1% mom, capital goods increased 0.5%, and intermediate goods edged up 0.3%. Consumer-related categories were firmer, with durable consumer goods jumping 2.0% and non-durable goods rising 1.2%, suggesting some resilience in downstream demand.

Across the wider EU, industrial production increased 0.3% mom, masking sharp country-level divergences. Ireland (4.0%), Luxembourg (3.6%), and Croatia (3.1%)posted the strongest gains, while Sweden (-6.5%), Belgium (-3.4%), and Denmark (-3.2%) recorded steep declines.

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.