Tue, Dec 16, 2025 @ 03:16 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed’s Collins explicitly endorses pause bias in FOMC guidance

Fed’s Collins explicitly endorses pause bias in FOMC guidance

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said she supported last week’s FOMC decision to lower the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, but emphasized that the decision was”a close call”. Incoming information suggests the balance of risks has shifted modestly, with scenarios involving a notable further rise in inflation “seem somewhat less likely”.

Nevertheless, Collins emphasized “it’s important to me” that the updated language now echoes the December 2024 statement, which “preceded a pause in cutting rates”.

Looking ahead, she said that with policy now at the lower end of a mildly restrictive range, she would want “greater clarity” on the inflation outlook before supporting further adjustments.

 

ActionForex
ActionForex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.