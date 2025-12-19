Fri, Dec 19, 2025 @ 14:12 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsCanada retail sales fall -0.2% mom in October, November rebound eyed

Canada retail sales fall -0.2% mom in October, November rebound eyed

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Canada’s retail sales edged down by -0.2% mom to CAD 69.4B in October, extending signs of soft consumer demand. Sales declined in four of nine subsectors, led by weakness at food and beverage retailers, pointing to ongoing pressure on discretionary spending.

Underlying momentum was weaker than the headline suggested. Core retail sales, excluding autos and gasoline, fell -0.5% mom. Sales volumes declined -0.6% mom.

Statistics Canada’s advance estimate points to a 1.2% mom rebound in November. While the estimate is based on a lower-than-usual response rate of 60%, it hints at a potential stabilization in consumption as financial conditions ease, though confirmation will depend on the final data.

Full Canada retail sales release here.

ActionForex
ActionForex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.