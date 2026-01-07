Eurozone inflation cools to 2.0% in December, services still main driver

Eurozone inflation edged lower in December, with flash data showing headline CPI slowing from 2.1% to 2.0% yoy, undershooting expectations of 2.1%. Core inflation also eased, with CPI excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco falling from 2.4% to 2.3%, below the 2.4% consensus forecast.

Services remained the dominant source of price pressure, posting an annual rate of 3.4%, down slightly from 3.5% in November. Food, alcohol and tobacco inflation ticked higher to 2.6%.

Non-energy industrial goods inflation eased further to 0.4%. Energy prices remained a strong disinflationary force, with prices falling -1.9% yoy after a smaller decline in November.

