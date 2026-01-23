BoJ holds rates, upgrades growth outlook, hawkish dissent keeps hike risk alive

The BoJ left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.75%, in line with expectations, but the decision revealed persistent internal debate. Hawkish board member Hajime Takata proposed a hike toward 1%, citing upside risks to inflation, though the motion was voted down by the majority.

The central bank maintained its assessment that the 2% inflation target will be achieved in the latter half of the three-year projection period through fiscal 2027, keeping its medium-term normalization narrative intact despite near-term caution.

At the post-meeting press conference, Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated a data-dependent tightening bias. He said the BoJ would “continue to raise rates if economic and price forecasts materialize”, stressing that the pace and path of hikes would be determined meeting by meeting as conditions evolve.

In its quarterly outlook report, the BoJ upgraded growth forecasts, reflecting the impact of fiscal stimulus under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The economy is now seen growing 0.9% in the current fiscal year and 1.0% next year, up from 0.7% previously. Inflation projections were largely unchanged, aside from a 0.1pp upward revision to 1.9% for fiscal 2026.

The BoJ highlighted risks from overseas growth and prices, adding “exchange rate developments are, compared to the past, more likely to affect prices.”

Full BoJ Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices here.