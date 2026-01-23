Fri, Jan 23, 2026 13:51 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsCanada retail sales rise 1.3% mom in November, but December cools

    Canada retail sales rise 1.3% mom in November, but December cools

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Canada’s retail sales rebounded strongly in November, rising 1.3% mom to CAD 70.4B, slightly above expectations of 1.2% mom. Gains were broad-based, with sales increasing in eight of nine subsectors, led by higher spending at food and beverage retailers, pointing to resilient consumer demand late in the year.

    Underlying momentum was even firmer. Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline and autos, climbed 1.6% mom, suggesting household spending strength extended beyond volatile categories and reflecting solid discretionary demand.

    However, the outlook is less upbeat. An advance estimate from Statistics Canada indicates retail sales likely -fell 0.5% mom in December, hinting that November’s surge may not have been sustained.

    Full Canada retail sales release here.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.