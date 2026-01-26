German Ifo stalls at 87.6, as weak momentum carries into new year

Germany’s Ifo Institute Business Climate Index was unchanged at 87.6 in January, undershooting expectations for a modest improvement to 88.3. The stagnant headline reading reinforces the view that Germany’s economy is entering the new year without meaningful traction.

Beneath the surface, the details were mixed. Current Assessment Index edged slightly higher from 85.6 to 85.7, suggesting conditions have stabilized but remain weak. In contrast, Expectations Index slipped from 89.7 to 89.5, indicating that confidence about the months ahead has softened rather than improved.

Sector performance highlighted the uneven picture. Manufacturing showed a notable improvement, rising from -14.6 to -12.2, while trade and construction also edged higher to -21.1 and -14.2 respectively. Services, however, deteriorated from -2.1 to -2.6. Ifo summed up the survey bluntly, saying the German economy is “starting the new year with little momentum”.

Full German Ifo release here.