EU and Eurozone economic sentiment jumps as confidence broadens Into 2026

Economic sentiment in Europe improved sharply in January, with the Economic Sentiment Indicator rising 1.9 points to 99.2 in the EU and 2.2 points to 99.4 in the Eurozone. The readings mark the closest approach to the long-term average of 100 since mid-2022, signaling a meaningful improvement in confidence at the start of 2026.

Labor outlook strengthened alongside sentiment. Employment Expectations Indicator climbed to its highest level in 12 months in both the EU (99.1) and the Eurozone (98.2), suggesting firms are becoming more confident about near-term hiring despite lingering macro uncertainty.

The improvement was broad-based. Confidence rose across industry, services, retail trade, and among consumers, with construction the only sector showing a marginal decline. Country data also highlights the breadth of the rebound, with notable gains in all six largest EU economies: France (+5.8), Germany (+3.0), Poland (+2.9), Netherlands (+2.3), Spain (+1.7) and Italy (+1.3), pointing to a region-wide uplift rather than isolated strength.

Full EU and Eurozone ESI release here.