Swiss KOF falls to 102.5, but outlook remains above average

    Switzerland’s KOF Swiss Economic Institute Economic Barometer eased from 103.6 to 102.5 in January, undershooting expectations of 103.2. Despite the pullback, the index remains comfortably above its medium-term average, suggesting the outlook has softened but is far from weak.

    The decline was driven mainly by deterioration in hospitality and construction, where confidence faded at the start of the year. By contrast, sentiment improved in manufacturing as well as financial and insurance services, helping to cushion the overall slowdown.

    Within the producing sector, signals were mixed. Employment prospects, profit expectations, exports, and assessments of production constraints came under pressure. However, brighter readings for order backlogs, general business conditions, and competitive positioning point to underlying resilience, reinforcing the view of moderation rather than a sharp downturn.

    Full Swiss KOF release here.

