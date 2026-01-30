Eurozone GDP beats expectations with 0.3% qoq growth, Q4 ends on firmer note

Fri, Jan 30, 2026 11:30 GMT
    The Eurozone economy ended 2025 on slightly firmer footing, with GDP rising 0.3% qoq in Q4, modestly above expectations of 0.2%. Growth in the wider European Union matched that pace. On an annual basis, GDP expanded 1.3% yoy in the Eurozone and 1.4% yoy in the EU, easing slightly from Q3 but still consistent with a slow and uneven recovery.

    Country-level figures showed a broadly constructive picture. Lithuania (+1.7%) led quarterly gains, followed by Spain and Portugal (both +0.8%), while Ireland (-0.6%) was the only member state to record a contraction. Year-on-year growth was positive in the vast majority of reporting countries, highlighting resilience despite ongoing structural and policy headwinds.

    Full Eurozone GDP release here.

