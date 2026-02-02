Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 49.5, recovery momentum at snail’s pace

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 49.5 in January, up from December’s 48.8. According to Cyrus de la Rubia of Hamburg Commercial Bank, progress remains at a “snail’s pace”. Order intakes continued to fall, albeit at a less severe pace than late last year, while sentiment twelve months ahead improved slightly, suggesting firms are cautiously more optimistic about future production.

The regional picture remains highly uneven. Greece led with a PMI of 54.2, a five-month high, while France surprised on the upside at 51.2 (a 43-month high). Germany showed tentative stabilization, with contraction easing to a three-month high of 49.1. In contrast, Italy (48.1)remained firmly in contraction, Austria (47.2) deteriorated sharply, and Spain (49.2) slipped into its second consecutive month of decline after previously outperforming peers.

Cost pressures also re-emerged as a key theme. Input price inflation rose noticeably, driven in part by a sharp increase in natural gas prices and firmer oil costs. At the same time, higher prices for industrial metals may reflect strengthening global demand rather than pure supply stress.

Full Eurozone PMI manufacturing final release here.