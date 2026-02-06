Canada employment falls -25k, participation drop drives unemployment rate down to 6.5%

Employment in Canada fell by -25k in January, a sharp miss versus expectations for a modest 7k gain and a clear sign of near-term labor market softness. The decline was driven by a steep drop in part-time jobs (-70k), which more than offset gains in full-time employment (45k).

Meanwhile, Headline unemployment fell sharply from 6.8% to 6.5%, beating expectations of 6.8%, and marking its lowest level since September 2024. However, the improvement was driven by a sizeable drop in labor force participation rather than stronger hiring, with the participation rate falling 0.4ppt to 65.0%. Employment rate slipped from 60.9%. to 60.8%, its first decline since August.

Wage pressures continued to ease at the margin. Average hourly wages rose 3.3% yoy, down slightly from December’s 3.4% yoy.

Full Canada employment release here.