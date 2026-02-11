Fed’s Hammack signals extended hold, favors patience

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack signalled little urgency to adjust policy, saying the Fed is in a good position to hold rates steady and let recent easing work through the economy. “We could be on hold for quite some time”, she added.

Hammack said she prefers to “err on the side of patience” rather than attempt to fine-tune the funds rate, noting that a steady policy stance would itself reflect a healthy economic backdrop. With rates close to a neutral level, she argued that holding steady allows policymakers to better judge how growth and inflation evolve.

She expects economic activity to pick up modestly this year, supported by easier financial conditions, recent interest rate reductions, and fiscal support, among other factors.” Labour market conditions also appear broadly stable. Hammack described current dynamics as “low-hire, low-fire,” with businesses reluctant to expand payrolls aggressively but also avoiding large-scale layoffs.