Thu, Feb 26, 2026 03:09 GMT
    Takata says BoJ should consider another “gear shift”

    BoJ Board member Hajime Takata said in a speech that overseas risks, particularly around tariff policy, had been a key consideration when evaluating the timing of another rate increase. However, he said initial concerns over those external factors “have abated”, clearing part of the uncertainty that had previously restrained policy action.

    Domestically, Takata emphasized that Japan’s long-standing “the norm of prices not increasing easily has already been dispelled”. Medium- to long-term inflation expectations have risen. Price increases now “have a greater tendency to generate second-round effects”. He also cautioned that external shocks could produce greater-than-expected price surges.

    Looking ahead, Takata highlighted expectations of a fourth consecutive round of wage increases in 2026, driven largely by base pay gains. In that context, he said the BOJ should prepare for another “gear shift” in policy and communicate under the assumption that the 2% price stability target is nearly achieved.

