Thu, Feb 26, 2026 13:07 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsEurozone economic sentiment moderates in February, services drag

    Eurozone economic sentiment moderates in February, services drag

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Economic sentiment in Europe softened in February, with the Economic Sentiment Indicator falling by 1.0 point to 98.3 in both the EU and the Eurozone. The Employment Expectations Indicator also declined, slipping to 98.5 in the EU and 97.6 in the Eurozone. Both gauges remain slightly below their long-term average of 100.

    The drop in the ESI was driven primarily by a marked deterioration in services confidence, while construction also contributed modestly to the decline. In contrast, sentiment in industry and among consumers was broadly stable, and retail trade confidence continued to improve, suggesting that weakness is not yet broad-based.

    Among the largest EU economies, France (-2.8) recorded the sharpest fall in sentiment, followed by Poland (-1.9) and Italy (-0.6). Germany and the Netherlands (-0.2 each) saw only marginal declines, while Spain was broadly unchanged.

    Full Eurozone ESI release here.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.