Japan’s industrial production rises 2.2% mom on auto strength, but forward signals soft

Japan’s industrial production rose 2.2% mom in January, marking the first increase in three months, though falling well short of expectations for a 5.5%. .

Production expanded in 13 of 15 sectors, with automakers posting a notable 9.1% gain amid solid demand for passenger vehicles both domestically and overseas. However, weakness persisted in production machinery, where output declined on softer demand for semiconductor-manufacturing equipment.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry maintained its assessment that industrial production “fluctuates indecisively”. Officials noted that companies remain wary of US tariff policy developments and the Chinese growth outlook, even if no direct impact was evident in the latest data.

Looking ahead, manufacturers expect output to dip -0.5% in February and -2.6% in March.

In contrast, retail sales surprised to the upside, rising 1.8% yoy against expectations of just 0.2%.