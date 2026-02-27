Fri, Feb 27, 2026 10:06 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsSwiss GDP returns to modest 0.1% qoq growth, domestic demand stabilizes Q4

    Swiss GDP returns to modest 0.1% qoq growth, domestic demand stabilizes Q4

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Switzerland’s economy returned to modest growth in Q1, with GDP expanding 0.1% qoq. While slightly below expectations of 0.2%, the reading marks a rebound from the -0.4% contraction recorded in Q3. According to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, performance varied across sectors, with domestic demand providing the main source of support.

    The chemical and pharmaceutical industry, a key pillar of the Swiss economy, grew 1.9% after a sharp decline in the previous quarter, aided by pickup in exports. However, the rest of manufacturing contracted by -1.3% amid subdued sales and weaker export performance. Overall, industrial value added stagnated, though goods exports edged up 0.6% following two quarters of decline.

    Domestic final demand rose 0.5% and helped stabilize the broader economy. Private consumption expanded 0.4%, while construction investment increased 1.0% on stronger building activity. Retail activity surged 2.0%, supporting a 1.7% rise in trade value added.

    Full Swiss GDP release here.

    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.