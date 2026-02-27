Swiss KOF barometer strengthens to 104.2, demand outlook improves

Switzerland’s economic outlook brightened in February as the KOF Economic Barometer rose from 103.3 to 104.2, beating expectations of 103.1. The increase resumes the upward trend seen in recent months after a brief dip in January and leaves the gauge comfortably above its medium-term average of 100.

According to KOF, the improvement reinforces a positive outlook for the Swiss economy, with strength concentrated on the demand side. Indicator bundles linked to consumption and foreign demand both point to favorable momentum.

However, the production side presents a more “mixed” picture. While some sectors remain stable, manufacturing is experiencing a setback, signaling that industrial momentum has yet to fully align with the broader demand recovery.

Full Swiss KOF release here.