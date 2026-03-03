Euro under siege as Middle East war exposes fragility, EUR/CAD to dive to 1.57

While the military theater of the US-Israel-Iran conflict is centered in the Persian Gulf, its economic epicenter is arguably the Eurozone. The sharp decline in Euro this week is not merely a broad flight into Dollar safety. It reflects targeted repricing of Europe’s structural vulnerabilities at a moment of acute energy risk. Euro has emerged as primary casualty among major currencies, underperforming nearly all peers except Swiss Franc, which relative weakness is largely policy-driven following intervention warning from the SNB

The Energy Storage “Time Bomb”

The timing could hardly be worse. The EU enters March refill season with gas storage around 30%, significantly below roughly 40% seen in 2025 and 60% in 2024. That cushion has evaporated just as maritime energy routes face disruption risk.

With Strait of Hormuz under threat and major shippers such as Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd bypassing Suez Canal, replenishing inventories will come at steep premium. This looming import bill shock acts as direct devaluation pressure on Euro through deteriorating trade balance.

The Stability Proxy

Besides, Euro is treated as a proxy for Eurasian stability. Tehran’s declaration of “Total War” elevates non-financial risks that disproportionately affect Europe. The region’s economic architecture is deeply intertwined with Middle East energy and Asian trade corridors.

Closure or prolonged disruption of Suez Canal forces rerouting around Cape of Good Hope, effectively taxing every Euro-denominated export. Longer shipping times translate into higher freight costs, inventory bottlenecks and margin compression for European manufacturers.

At the sovereign level, rising energy costs and regional instability could renew fiscal strain. Migration pressures and potential need for renewed energy subsidies risk widening deficits.

Monetary Policy “Trapping”

The ECB now finds itself edging toward stagflationary dilemma. Surging natural gas prices are inflationary, yet function as regressive tax on consumers and businesses. Growth erosion could force policymakers to prioritize stability over price control. Markets might start to price in scenario where the ECB is compelled to shift its stance, and even pivoting toward easing again even as inflation risks jump.

The Failure of the 1.2000

Failure to break 1.2000 in EUR/USD now looks pivotal. Throughout 2025, Euro rallied from 1.03 toward 1.20 on hopes of industrial revival. That psychological ceiling proved insurmountable. The weekend escalation is starting to trigger capitulation among long-position holders. What had been narrative of recovery is morphing into unwind of crowded positioning.

EUR/CAD to target 1.57

EUR/CAD is among the bigger movers this week, with Loonie being lifted by surging oil prices. Technically, fall from 1.6465 medium term top resumed by powering through 1.6063 support. Near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.6170 resistance holds.

For now, the fall from 1.6465 is seen as a correction to the five-wave rally from 1.4483. Deeper decline should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.4483 to 1.6465 at 1.5708. But strong support should be seen there to contain downside to bring rebound.