Eurozone PPI surges 0.7% mom in January as energy costs climb

    Eurozone industrial producer prices rose sharply in January, signaling renewed upstream inflation pressures. According to data from Eurostat, PPI increased 0.7% mom, significantly above expectations of a 0.2% rise.

    The increase was broad-based across industrial categories. Prices for intermediate goods climbed 1.0% mom, while energy prices rose 1.3%. Capital goods prices increased 0.6% and durable consumer goods rose 0.8%, while non-durable consumer goods was the only category to decline, slipping -0.2%. Excluding energy, total industry prices still rose 0.6% during the month.

    Across the wider European Union, PPI increased 0.8% mom. Among member states, the largest increases were recorded in Estonia (+13.7%), Bulgaria (+7.1%), and Finland (+6.9%). In contrast, producer prices declined in several countries, including Cyprus (-0.9%), Czechia (-0.7%), and both Germany and Slovakia (-0.6%).

    Full Eurozone PPI release here.

