Thu, Mar 05, 2026 11:25 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsEurozone retail sales slip -0.1% mom in January as non-food spending weakens

    Eurozone retail sales slip -0.1% mom in January as non-food spending weakens

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Eurozone retail sales slipped -0.1% mom in January, falling short of expectations for a 0.2% increase.  Looking at the breakdown, spending on food, drinks and tobacco rose 0.3%, providing the only notable source of support. However, this was more than offset by declines in other categories.

    Non-food retail sales (excluding fuel) dropped -0.2% in Eurozone, while automotive fuel sales fell sharply by -1.1%, reflecting both weaker mobility demand and softer energy consumption after the holiday period.

    Across the broader EU, retail sales also declined -0.1% mom. The strongest increases were recorded in Estonia (+4.4%), Latvia (+2.8%), and Portugal (+2.0%), while the steepest declines were seen in Slovakia (-3.5%), Slovenia (-1.9%), and Croatia (-1.3%).

    Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.