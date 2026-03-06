Fri, Mar 06, 2026 13:51 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsNFP misses big with -92k jobs, but wages hold up

    NFP misses big with -92k jobs, but wages hold up

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    US labor market data delivered a sharp downside surprise in February as non-farm payroll employment contracted by -92k, far below expectations for a 65k increase. The report marks a significant setback for the labor market outlook and contrasts with the relatively resilient signals from earlier indicators such as ADP and ISM employment data.

    The details of the report were also weaker than expected. The unemployment rate rose from 4.3% to 4.4%, while the labor force participation rate slipped by -0.1 percentage point to 62.0%.

    In addition, payroll revisions were notably negative, with December’s figure revised down by 65k to -17k and January trimmed slightly to 126k, further highlighting the softening momentum in hiring.

    Despite the weakness in employment growth, wage pressures remained firm. Average hourly earnings rose by 0.4% mom, above expectations of 0.3%, while annual wage growth held at a solid 3.8%. The average workweek was unchanged at 34.3 hours.

    Full US non-farm payroll release here.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.