Fed’s Waller downplays oil surge as temporary inflation shock

Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled that the recent surge in oil prices tied to the Middle East conflict may not significantly alter the longer-term inflation outlook. Speaking to Bloomberg Television, Waller acknowledged that Americans will likely see a noticeable jump in gasoline prices in the near term, warning that drivers could be “a little shocked” when they see prices at the pump.

However, Waller emphasized that if the spike in energy prices unwinds within a few weeks or even a couple of months, “it’s not going ​to be a big factor down the road.”

From a policy perspective, Waller characterized the current oil shock as closer to a “one-off event” rather than a sustained inflation driver. He reiterated that the Fed focuses primarily on core inflation—which excludes volatile components such as energy and food—precisely because commodity prices can fluctuate sharply in response to temporary shocks without altering the underlying inflation trend.