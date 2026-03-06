Fri, Mar 06, 2026 16:18 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsFed’s Waller downplays oil surge as temporary inflation shock

    Fed’s Waller downplays oil surge as temporary inflation shock

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled that the recent surge in oil prices tied to the Middle East conflict may not significantly alter the longer-term inflation outlook. Speaking to Bloomberg Television, Waller acknowledged that Americans will likely see a noticeable jump in gasoline prices in the near term, warning that drivers could be “a little shocked” when they see prices at the pump.

    However, Waller emphasized that if the spike in energy prices unwinds within a few weeks or even a couple of months, “it’s not going ​to be a big factor down the road.”

    From a policy perspective, Waller characterized the current oil shock as closer to a “one-off event” rather than a sustained inflation driver. He reiterated that the Fed focuses primarily on core inflation—which excludes volatile components such as energy and food—precisely because commodity prices can fluctuate sharply in response to temporary shocks without altering the underlying inflation trend.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.