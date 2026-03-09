Japan wage momentum builds as real earnings rise first time in 13 months

Japan’s wage data delivered an encouraging signal for the BoJ at the start of the year. Real wages rose 1.4% yoy in January, rebounding from December’s -0.1% contraction and marking the first increase in 13 months. The improvement reflects a combination of stronger nominal pay and easing consumer price pressures, suggesting the prolonged squeeze on household purchasing power may finally be easing.

Nominal wage growth was robust. Total cash earnings rose 3.0% yoy, beating expectations of 2.5% and marking the fastest pace since July. Regular pay, or base salary, also climbed 3.0%, the strongest increase since October 1992. Overtime earnings rose 3.3%, the highest level in roughly three years, while special payments—largely one-off bonuses—advanced 3.8%.

The wage gains were sufficient to outpace the consumer inflation rate used by the labor ministry to calculate real wages, which slowed to 1.7% yoy in January. That was the weakest price increase since March 2022, helped by government fuel subsidies and fewer food price hikes.

Momentum in wage negotiations also remains strong. Japan’s largest labor union federation, Rengo, said last week that its member unions are seeking an average wage hike of 5.94% this year. That follows an average increase of 5.25% in 2025, the largest in 34 years, reinforcing expectations that wage growth could remain a central pillar supporting Japan’s domestic demand and the broader policy normalization narrative for the BoJ.