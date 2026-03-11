Japan import costs surge on weak Yen, fastest since July 2024

Wed, Mar 11, 2026 05:44 GMT
    Japan’s producer inflation moderated in February, offering some relief on the domestic cost front even as import prices surged. Producer Price Index rose 2.0% yoy, slowing from January’s 2.3% pace and coming in slightly below market expectations of 2.1%.

    The softer PPI reading suggests upstream price pressures in Japan’s domestic production sector may be easing slightly. However, the picture is less benign when looking at import costs, which are heavily influenced by Yen’s weakness.

    Japan’s yen-based import price index jumped 2.8% yoy, accelerating sharply from a revised 0.7% increase in January and marking the fastest rise since July 2024. The data highlights how the weak Yen continues to push up import costs, a dynamic that could keep underlying inflation pressures elevated despite the moderation in producer prices.

     

