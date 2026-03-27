Fed Shifts Focus Back to Inflation as Officials See Labor Market in Balance

Federal Reserve officials are signaling a shift in priorities, with the labor market increasingly viewed as “in balance” while inflation risks regain prominence. Comments from Philip Jefferson, Michael Barr, and Lisa Cook highlight a subtle but important pivot: employment conditions are no longer the primary concern, as attention turns back to rising price pressures driven by the Middle East energy shock.

Vice Chair Jefferson said he expects overall inflation to rise in the near term, reflecting higher energy prices stemming from the conflict. He emphasized that the duration of the shock will be critical—short-lived disruptions may only affect the economy for a quarter or two, but sustained increases in oil prices could have more material implications for both inflation and growth.

Governor Barr added that the key risk is a shift in “inflation expectations”, which could lead to more entrenched price dynamics. He emphasized the importance of assessing how long energy prices remain elevated, with prolonged shocks posing a greater threat to both inflation and the broader economy.

Separately, Governor Cook further reinforced the message, stating that while overall risks are balanced, inflation risks are “greater right now:. This marks a clear change in emphasis, as policymakers prioritize containing inflation over responding to potential growth weakness.

Meanwhile, the labor market is seen as “balanced”. Officials pointed to low hiring and downside risks, suggesting that while employment conditions are stable for now, they could weaken if shocks intensify.

Overall, the comments reflect a return to inflation vigilance. Rate cuts are being delayed, and while policy remains on hold for now, the balance of risks has shifted.