Mon, Apr 13, 2026 20:16 GMT
More
    HomeLive CommentsBoJ Ueda Cites Dual Impact of Oil Prices, Keeps Markets Guessing on...

    BoJ Ueda Cites Dual Impact of Oil Prices, Keeps Markets Guessing on Next Rate Hike

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda struck a cautious tone, warning that rising crude oil prices and instability in global financial markets could pose fresh risks to Japan’s outlook. Speaking via remarks delivered by Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino, Ueda emphasized the need for “vigilance” as Middle East tensions intensify, noting that energy-driven shocks could disrupt both growth and inflation dynamics.

    While Ueda maintained that Japan’s gradual economic recovery and solid wage gains are keeping underlying inflation on track toward the 2% target, he highlighted growing uncertainty around the oil outlook. A prolonged conflict could weigh on factory output through supply chain disruptions, potentially widening the output gap and dampening inflation. At the same time, he acknowledged that higher energy costs could lift medium- to long-term inflation expectations, creating a two-sided risk for policymakers.

    “If the output gap worsens, that could weigh on underlying inflation. On the other hand, if rising crude oil prices heighten the public’s medium- and long-term inflation expectations, that could push up underlying inflation,” he said.

    Importantly, Ueda offered no clear signal on the policy path ahead of the April 27–28 meeting. Markets had been looking for clues on a possible rate hike. But for now, BoJ policymakers appear focused on assessing how the evolving geopolitical situation feeds into economic activity, price trends, and financial conditions before making any decisive move.

     

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.