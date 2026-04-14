Tue, Apr 14, 2026 16:01 GMT
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    US PPI Inflation Rises 0.5% as Led by 16.7% Surge in Gasoline Prices, But Misses Expectations

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    US producer prices rose in March, driven largely by a surge in energy costs, though the overall increase came in below expectations. Headline PPI climbed 0.5% mom, up from prior months but well short of the 1.2% mom forecast. On an annual basis, PPI accelerated from 3.4% yoy to 4.0% yoy, also missing expectations of 4.6% yoy, marking the largest 12-month gain since early 2023.

    The details point to a clear energy-driven move rather than broad-based inflation pressure. Goods prices jumped 1.6% , with nearly half of the increase attributed to a 15.7% surge in gasoline prices. In contrast, services prices were unchanged, suggesting limited pass-through into the broader economy so far.

    Underlying inflation measures were more contained. The index for final demand excluding foods, energy, and trade services rose just 0.2% mom, following stronger 0.5% gains in the prior two months. On a yearly basis, core PPI held at 3.6% yoy. The data reinforces the view that recent inflation pressures are being driven by volatile energy costs rather than a sustained pickup in underlying price momentum.

    Full US PPI release here.

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