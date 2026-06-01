HomeLive CommentsECB Survey Shows Inflation Expectations Stable but Growth Concerns Deepen

ECB Survey Shows Inflation Expectations Stable but Growth Concerns Deepen

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Eurozone consumers remained concerned about inflation in April, even as longer-term price expectations showed signs of modest improvement. According to the ECB’s latest Consumer Expectations Survey, median inflation expectations for the next 12 months held steady at 4.0%, while expectations three years ahead eased from 3.0% to 2.9%. Expectations for inflation five years ahead were unchanged at 2.4%, suggesting households still expect inflation to settle above the ECB’s 2% target over the longer term.

The data suggest inflation expectations have not become unanchored, but they also show that consumers remain unconvinced inflation will return quickly to target.

The survey painted a more cautious picture on economic growth. Expectations for economic growth over the next 12 months deteriorated from -2.1% to -2.2%, reflecting growing pessimism about the economic outlook.

At the same time, expectations for the unemployment rate edged down from 11.3% to 11.2%, indicating consumers still see labor market conditions holding up relatively well.

Indicator Previous Latest Comments
Inflation Expectations (1 Year Ahead) 4.0% 4.0% Unchanged, remains elevated
Inflation Expectations (3 Years Ahead) 3.0% 2.9% Slight improvement
Inflation Expectations (5 Years Ahead) 2.4% 2.4% Stable, still above ECB target
Inflation Uncertainty (1 Year Ahead) Elevated Elevated No improvement
Economic Growth Expectations (Next 12 Months) -2.1% -2.2% More pessimistic outlook
Unemployment Expectations (Next 12 Months) 11.3% 11.2% Slight improvement

Full ECB Consumer Expectations Survey results here.

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