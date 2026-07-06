Eurozone Retail Sales Rise 0.2% mom in May as Food Spending Leads Growth

Eurozone retail sales rose 0.2% mom in May, matching market expectations and pointing to continued resilience in consumer spending despite a mixed performance across retail categories. Across the broader EU, retail sales increased a stronger 0.5% mom, suggesting consumer demand remained relatively firm in several member states.
The monthly increase in the Eurozone was driven primarily by food, drinks and tobacco sales, which rose 0.6% mom. Sales of non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, also edged up 0.1% mom. However, purchases of automotive fuel fell -.5% mom, partially offsetting gains elsewhere.
Among EU member states, Cyprus recorded the strongest monthly increase in retail trade at 3.7%, followed by Luxembourg at 3.6% and Poland at 2.4%. In contrast, Estonia posted the largest decline at -2.2%, ahead of Croatia at -2.0%, while Belgium and Lithuania both recorded falls of -0.7%.
|Indicator
|Latest
|Market Expectation
|Retail Sales (MoM)
|0.2%
|0.2%
|EU Retail Sales (MoM)
|0.5%
|N/A
Retail Sales Breakdown (Eurozone)
|Eurozone Category
|Monthly Change
|Food, Drinks & Tobacco
|0.6%
|Non-food Products (ex. Automotive Fuel)
|0.1%
|Automotive Fuel
|-0.5%
Best & Worst Performing EU Member States
|Strongest Growth
|MoM
|Largest Declines
|MoM
|Cyprus
|3.7%
|Estonia
|-2.2%
|Luxembourg
|3.6%
|Croatia
|-2.0%
|Poland
|2.4%
|Belgium
|-0.7%
|Lithuania
|-0.7%