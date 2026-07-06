Eurozone Retail Sales Rise 0.2% mom in May as Food Spending Leads Growth

Eurozone retail sales rose 0.2% mom in May, matching market expectations and pointing to continued resilience in consumer spending despite a mixed performance across retail categories. Across the broader EU, retail sales increased a stronger 0.5% mom, suggesting consumer demand remained relatively firm in several member states.

The monthly increase in the Eurozone was driven primarily by food, drinks and tobacco sales, which rose 0.6% mom. Sales of non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, also edged up 0.1% mom. However, purchases of automotive fuel fell -.5% mom, partially offsetting gains elsewhere.

Among EU member states, Cyprus recorded the strongest monthly increase in retail trade at 3.7%, followed by Luxembourg at 3.6% and Poland at 2.4%. In contrast, Estonia posted the largest decline at -2.2%, ahead of Croatia at -2.0%, while Belgium and Lithuania both recorded falls of -0.7%.

Indicator Latest Market Expectation Retail Sales (MoM) 0.2% 0.2% EU Retail Sales (MoM) 0.5% N/A

Retail Sales Breakdown (Eurozone)

Eurozone Category Monthly Change Food, Drinks & Tobacco 0.6% Non-food Products (ex. Automotive Fuel) 0.1% Automotive Fuel -0.5%

Best & Worst Performing EU Member States

Strongest Growth MoM Largest Declines MoM Cyprus 3.7% Estonia -2.2% Luxembourg 3.6% Croatia -2.0% Poland 2.4% Belgium -0.7% Lithuania -0.7%

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.