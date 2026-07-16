US Initial Jobless Claims Decline to 208k as Labor Market Holds Firm

Initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week, suggesting the US labor market remains resilient despite moderation in economic activity elsewhere. The Labor Department reported that seasonally adjusted initial claims declined by -8,000 to 208,000 in the week ended July 11, below market expectations of 218,000. The previous week’s figure was revised up slightly to 216,000, while the four-week moving average fell by -4,750 to 214,250, indicating that layoffs remain historically subdued rather than reflecting week-to-week volatility.

Continuing claims also pointed to a broadly stable labor market. The number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits fell by -16,000 to 1.805 million in the week ended July 4, while the insured unemployment rate held steady at 1.2%. Although the four-week average of continuing claims edged up slightly to 1.811 million, the increase was marginal and continues to suggest that workers losing jobs are generally able to find new employment without a significant deterioration in labor market conditions.

Economic Data

Indicator Actual Expected Previous Initial Jobless Claims 208K 218K 216K 4-Week Average (Initial Claims) 214.25K — 219.00K Continuing Claims 1.805M — 1.821M Insured Unemployment Rate 1.2% — 1.2% 4-Week Average (Continuing Claims) 1.811M — 1.810M

Key Takeaways

Initial jobless claims fell to 208K , beating expectations of 218K and marking another sign that layoffs remain subdued.

, beating expectations of and marking another sign that layoffs remain subdued. The four-week average declined to 214.25K , reinforcing that the improvement is broader than weekly volatility.

, reinforcing that the improvement is broader than weekly volatility. Continuing claims fell by -16K to 1.805M , indicating unemployed workers are still finding new jobs without a material deterioration in hiring conditions.

, indicating unemployed workers are still finding new jobs without a material deterioration in hiring conditions. The insured unemployment rate held steady at 1.2% , consistent with a labor market that remains fundamentally healthy.

, consistent with a labor market that remains fundamentally healthy. Taken together, the data suggest the US labor market is cooling gradually rather than weakening sharply

Full US jobless claims release here.