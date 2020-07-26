AUD/USD surged to as high as 0.7183 last week as rise from 0.5506 resumed. But as a temporary top was formed initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further rally is expected as long as 0.6963 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.7183 will target long term EMA level at 0.7311 next.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.5506 medium term bottom could be correcting whole long term down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high). Further rally would be seen to 55 month EMA (now at 0.7311). This will remain the preferred case as long as it stays above 55 week EMA (now at 0.6763). However, sustained trading below 55 week EMA will turn focus back to 0.5506 low instead.

In the longer term picture, there is no change in the view that down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high) is still in progress. Such down trend could extend through 0.5506 low after completing the corrective rise from there. However, sustained break of 55 month EMA (now at 0.7311) will raise the chance of long term reversal and turn focus back to 0.8135 key resistance.