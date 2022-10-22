Sat, Oct 22, 2022 @ 13:33 GMT
AUD/USD Weekly Outlook

AUD/USD’s rebound from 0.6169 extended higher last week and break of 0.6362 support turned resistance confirm short term bottoming. That came just ahead of 100% projection of 0.7660 to 0.6680 from 0.7135 at 0.6155. Initial bias is mildly on the upside for 0.6539 resistance first. Firm break there will target 55 day EMA (now at 0.6602).

In the bigger picture, down trend form 0.8006 (2021 high) is expected to continue as long as 0.6680 support turned resistance holds. Next target is 0.5506 low. Medium term momentum will now be closely monitored to gauge the chance of break of 0.5506.

In the long term picture, current medium term downside momentum raises the chance of resumption of long term down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high). It’s still a bit early to judge the chance. But break of 0.5506 will target 0.4773 (2001 low).

