AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD’s corrective fall from 0.7156 extended to 0.6854 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first and another fall is mildly in favor. Break of 0.6854 will target 38.2% retracement of 0.6169 to 0.7156 at 0.6779. On the upside, break of 0.7010 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.7156 high instead.

In the bigger picture, corrective decline from 0.8006 (2021 high) should have completed with three waves down to 0.6169 (2022 low). Further rally should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.6169 at 0.7304. Sustained break there will pave the way to retest 0.8006. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.6721 support holds.

In the long term picture, current development suggests that fall from 0.8006 was merely a correction to the rise from 0.5506 (2020 low). Sustained trading above 55 month EMA (now at 0.7186) will raise the chance of up trend resumption through 0.8006 at a later stage.