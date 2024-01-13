AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD turned into sideway trading above 0.6639 last week. Initial bias remains neutral this week and further decline is expected as long as 0.6759 minor resistance holds. Firm break of 0.6639 will resume the fall from 0.6870 to 61.8% retracement of 0.6269 to 0.6870 at 0.6497 next. On the upside, break of 0.6759 will bring retest of 0.6870 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) could be just a medium term corrective pattern to the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Rise from 0.6269 is seen as the third leg of the pattern that could target 0.7156 on break of 0.6894 resistance. For now, range trading should be seen between 0.6169 and 0.7156 (2023 high), until further developments.

In the long term picture, the down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high) should have completed at 0.5506 (2020 low) already. It’s unsure yet whether price actions from 0.5506 are developing into a corrective pattern, or trend reversal. But in either case, fall from 0.8006 is seen the second leg of the pattern. Hence, in case of deeper decline, downside strong support should emerge above 0.5506 to bring reversal.