AUD/USD Weekly Report

AUD/USD edged lower to 0.6657 last week but recovered since then. Initial bias stays neutral this week for some more consolidations. Further decline is expected as long as 0.6758 resistance holds. Below 06657 will target 0.6621 first. Firm break there will confirm bearish reversal. However, break of 0.6758 will suggest that pullback from 0.6941 has completed and turn bias back to the upside.

In the bigger picture, overall, price actions from 0.6169 (2022 low) are seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.6269 as the third leg. Firm break of 100% projection of 0.6269 to 0.6870 from 0.6340 at 0.6941 will target 138.2% projection at 0.7179. However, break of 0.6621 support will argue that rise from 0.6269 has completed and bring deeper fall back to 0.6269/6348 support zone.

In the long term picture, the down trend from 1.1079 (2011 high) should have completed at 0.5506 (2020 low) already. It’s unsure yet whether price actions from 0.5506 are developing into a corrective pattern, or trend reversal. But in either case, fall from 0.8006 is seen as the second leg of the pattern. Firm of 0.7156 resistance will argue that the third leg has already started towards 0.8006.