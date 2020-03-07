EUR/AUD edged higher to 1.7126 last week but turned into consolidation. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Another retreat cannot be ruled out. But downside should be contained above 1.6593 resistance turned support to bring rally resumption. On the upside, break of 1.7126 will target 200% projection of 1.5962 to 1.6593 from 1.6085 at 1.7347 next.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low) has just resumed and persistent strong support from 55 week EMA affirms medium term bullishness. 61.8% retracement of 2.1127 (2008 high) to 1.1602 at 1.7488 is next target. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.5906 support holds, in case of deep pull back.

In the longer term picture, the rise from 1.1602 long term bottom (2012 low) is still in progress for 61.8% retracement of 2.1127 to 1.1602 at 1.7488. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.5962 remains intact. Break of 1.7488 will target 100% projection of 1.1602 to 1.6597 from 1.3524 at 1.8619.