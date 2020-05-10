EUR/AUD edged higher to 1.7194 last week but was rejected by 55 day EMA and reversed. Though, downside is contained above 1.6538 support and initial bias remains neutral this week first. Focus is back on 1.6538 and break will resume whole fall from 1.9799. Also, sustained trading below 1.6597 key support will carry larger bearish implication and target 1.5962 support next. On the upside, break of 1.7194 resistance should confirm short term bottoming and turn near term outlook bullish.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 1.6597 key cluster support, (2015 high and 38.2% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.6668, 55 week EMA (now at 1.6532). Strong rebound from current level will retain medium term bullishness. Larger up trend from 1.1602 (2012 low) would extend through 1.9799 high. However, sustained break of 1.6597 will suggest bearish reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 1.4733.

In the longer term picture, the rise from 1.1602 long term bottom (2012 low) is still in progress, with 2.1127 (2008 high) as next target. However, sustained break of 1.6597 (2015 high) cluster support, with 38.2% retracement of 1.1602 to 1.9799 at 1.6668, will argue that such rally is completed. Outlook will then be turned bearish for 61.8% retracement at 1.4733.