EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD dropped to 1.5898 last week but recovered ahead of 55 day EMA (now at 1.5885). Initial bias remains neutral this week and further fall is in favor with 1.6035 minor resistance. On the downside, sustained break of 55 day EMA will argue that choppy corrective rebound from 1.5250 has completed. Deeper fall would be seen to 1.5614 structural support for confirmation. On the upside, above 1.6035 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.6182 high instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.5250 medium term bottom is currently seen as a correction to the down trend from 1.9799 first. Stronger rise would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.5250 at 1.6988 next. We’d tentatively expect strong resistance from there to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Meanwhile, break of 1.5614 support will indicate that the rebound has completed and bring retest of 1.5250 low.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.1602 (2012 low) should have already completed with three waves up to 1.9799 (2020 high). Fall from there is seen as a medium term to long term down leg as a long term down trend, or a sideway pattern. We’ll assess the odds again at a later stage.