EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

EUR/AUD’s strong break of 1.6182 resistance last week confirmed resumption of whole rise from 1.5250. Initial bias stays on the upside this week for 1.6827 resistance next. On the downside, below 1.6284 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.5898 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.5250 medium term bottom is currently seen as a correction to the down trend from 1.9799 first. Stronger rise would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.9799 to 1.5250 at 1.6988 next. We’d tentatively expect strong resistance from there to limit upside, at least on first attempt. Meanwhile, break of 1.5898 support will indicate that the rebound has completed and bring retest of 1.5250 low.

In the longer term picture, rise from 1.1602 (2012 low) should have already completed with three waves up to 1.9799 (2020 high). Fall from there is seen as a medium term to long term down leg as a long term down trend, or a sideway pattern. We’ll assess the odds again at a later stage.